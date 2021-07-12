Jamuna Bank Foundation distributes food relief in two districts

Jamuna Bank Foundation has distributed among the destitute people who are severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and Padma river erosion in Munshiganj and Shariatpur.

Under the relief programme, 3,000 destitute families received 3,000 bags of food relief from different upazilas of the districts, reads a press release on Monday.

Former MP of Munshiganj and Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed inaugurated the programme.

Managing Director and CEO of the Jamuna Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. Directors of the Bank Kanutosh Majumder and Md Ismail Hossain Siraji were present as special guests.

Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Md Abdus Salam, Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Noor Mohammed and the heads of the adjoining branches and senior officials of the head office were also present in the programme.

Jamuna Bank Foundation has already distributed relief and cash of Tk2.1 crore through 21 district commissioners across the country.