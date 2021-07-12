Jamuna Bank Foundation distributes food relief in two districts

Banking

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 04:38 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank Foundation distributes food relief in two districts

Former MP of Munshiganj and Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed inaugurated the programme

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 04:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Foundation has distributed among the destitute people who are severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and Padma river erosion in Munshiganj and Shariatpur.

Under the relief programme, 3,000 destitute families received 3,000 bags of food relief from different upazilas of the districts, reads a press release on Monday.

Former MP of Munshiganj and Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed inaugurated the programme.

Managing Director and CEO of the Jamuna Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. Directors of the Bank Kanutosh Majumder and Md Ismail Hossain Siraji were present as special guests.

Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Md Abdus Salam, Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Noor Mohammed and the heads of the adjoining branches and senior officials of the head office were also present in the programme.

Jamuna Bank Foundation has already distributed relief and cash of Tk2.1 crore through 21 district commissioners across the country.

Jamuna Bank Foundation / Food Relief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

20h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

21h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident