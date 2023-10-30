Farmers Bank scam: 12 years' jail for Chisty, his son

Farmers Bank's former audit committee chairman Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty and his son Rashedul Haque Chisty were sentenced to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment in a Tk160 crore money-laundering case.

Chisty's wife Ruzy Chisty and Farmers Bank's former first vice-president Masudur Rahman Khan were also sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment in the same case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission had filed a case with Gulshan Police Station in April 2018 against Rashedul, his father Mahbubul Haque Chisty and some others on charges of laundering Tk 159 crore.