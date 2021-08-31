Padma Bank seeks merger with any state-owned bank

Banking

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 02:04 pm

Related News

Padma Bank seeks merger with any state-owned bank

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 02:04 pm
Padma Bank seeks merger with any state-owned bank

The Padma Bank, formerly known as Farmers Bank, now wants to merge with a state-owned bank - within just three years of revival from a failed institution because of massive irregularities and corruption.

The bank's managing director submitted a merger proposal to the finance ministry on 8 July. The Business Standard has obtained a copy of the letter.

They proposed a merger with any of the five banks - Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank and BDBL.

The Farmers Bank became a hotbed of lending anomalies in less than a year after its formal inception in 2013, making general depositors the sufferers.

More than Tk3,500 crore was siphoned out from the bank, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Against the backdrop of loan scams and other financial irregularities, Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank and ICB Bank bought most of the shares of Farmers Bank in 2018 in a government intervention to salvage it from drowning.

The name of the bank was changed to Padma Bank in January next year in an effort to recover its image.

Padma Bank wants 9 more years to pay Jiban Bima FDR

In an interview with The Business Standard in December 2019, former Finance Minister AMA Muhith said that giving a new lifeline to Farmers Bank was not a right decision.

The veteran minister then said he had to act on Farmers Bank because of political pressure.

"The bank was set up by Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, and he left it in good time. But (by that time) whatever had happened had happened. The bank was subjected to looting. It was finished," said Muhith.

"There is no need to rename it Padma Bank – instead it should be merged with another bank," the former minister said in 2019.

Economy / Top News

Padma bank / Farmers Bank / loan scam / Scam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

20h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

20h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

20h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy