EBL holds music contest for employees

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL poses for a photograph along with the winners of the music contest for the bank employees titled “‘Esho Mili Surey Surey - 2022’ and members of the jury board at EBL head office in the city.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) arranged a music contest 'Esho Mili Surey Surey - 2022' for its employees.

The contest, featuring 56 singers, took place at EBL head office on 4 and 5 November, said a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL said, "At EBL, we believe that employees are our greatest asset. Many of them possess unique talents. The competition is designed to spot latent talents in EBL employees and inspire them to connect emotionally with the brand EBL."

Shishir Sutradhar of Administration Department from Chattogram won the champion's trophy, while Daud Azad of Special Asset Management, also from Chattogram and Zannatul Maowa, Liability and Wealth Management of Retail and SME Banking from Dhaka became 1st and 2nd runner up respectively.

Renowned musicians and singers of the country Partho Majumder, Alam Ara Minu, Sunil Chandra Das, Dilshad Nahar Kona and Foad Nasser Babu were on the jury board.