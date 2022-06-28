EBL donates Tk10cr to PM’s relief fund

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has donated Tk10 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood affected people.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister received the checque from EBL MD and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the ceremony virtually, reads a press release issued on Tuesday.

EBL Director Mir Nasir Hossain was also present on the occasion.

