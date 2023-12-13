Dollar rate cut by Tk0.25

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 11:31 pm

US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and the the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (Bafeda) has decided to reduce the dollar rate by Tk0.25.

Banks have been informed about the decision in the third phase in a meeting of ABB and Bafeda on Wednesday (13 December).

From next Sunday, banks will buy remittance and export proceeds at the rate of Tk109.50 and sell them at the rate of Tk110 in import settlement.

