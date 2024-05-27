City Bank appoints Arup Haider as deputy managing director

Banking

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:44 pm

Related News

City Bank appoints Arup Haider as deputy managing director

Arup joined City Bank in 2016 and made significant contributions to the growth of its retail banking business, reads a press statement issued today (27 May).

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:44 pm
Arup Haider. Photo: Courtesy
Arup Haider. Photo: Courtesy

City Bank has recently appointed Arup Haider as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) within its top management team. Arup previously held the role of Head of Retail Banking as a Senior Executive Vice President at the same bank before this promotion.

Arup joined City Bank in 2016 and made significant contributions to the growth of its retail banking business, reads a press statement issued today (27 May).

He transformed the bank's credit and collection processes before assuming the role of Head of Retail Banking in 2018, according to the press statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His efforts were instrumental in ensuring City Bank's prominence in the credit card business as well, it added.

Additionally, Arup played a key role in making Citytouch, the bank's digital banking platform, one of the most popular platforms for retail banking in the market, shaping its future momentum.

With over two decades of banking experience, Arup began his career as a Management Trainee Officer at Prime Bank in 2003. He has since held key positions at BRAC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, gaining expertise in areas such as SME underwriting and consumer credit.

Arup holds an Economics degree from the University of Calcutta and an MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration at Dhaka University.

Bangladesh / Corporates

City Bank / Bangladesh / DMD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

10h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

19h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

7h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

8m | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

2h | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

3h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

3h | Videos