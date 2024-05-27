City Bank appoints Arup Haider as deputy managing director

City Bank has recently appointed Arup Haider as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) within its top management team. Arup previously held the role of Head of Retail Banking as a Senior Executive Vice President at the same bank before this promotion.

Arup joined City Bank in 2016 and made significant contributions to the growth of its retail banking business, reads a press statement issued today (27 May).

He transformed the bank's credit and collection processes before assuming the role of Head of Retail Banking in 2018, according to the press statement.

His efforts were instrumental in ensuring City Bank's prominence in the credit card business as well, it added.

Additionally, Arup played a key role in making Citytouch, the bank's digital banking platform, one of the most popular platforms for retail banking in the market, shaping its future momentum.

With over two decades of banking experience, Arup began his career as a Management Trainee Officer at Prime Bank in 2003. He has since held key positions at BRAC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, gaining expertise in areas such as SME underwriting and consumer credit.

Arup holds an Economics degree from the University of Calcutta and an MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration at Dhaka University.