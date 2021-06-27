Central bank again offers moratorium on loan repayment 

Banking

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 11:18 pm

The Bangladesh Bank has again offered a moratorium on loan instalment payments. 

If 20% of the instalment that was supposed to be paid by 30 June is paid by 31 August, the client will not be a defaulter.

This facility has been given for all types of loans, including ongoing and term, said a circular issued by the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department on Sunday.

It said June instalment arrears should be paid along with the latest instalment as per the instructions of the circular concerned. The other directions in the circular will remain unchanged.

Due to Covid-19, clients got the opportunity to not pay instalments throughout last year. At the same time, loan classification was suspended, saving clients from being defaulters.

As the second wave of Covid-19 hit this year, businessmen recently demanded a moratorium on paying loan instalments. 

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Meghna Bank, told The Business Standard last week that the central bank should direct clients to pay a portion of loans instead of full instalments. 

