Brac Bank, SME Foundation team up for grooming promising entrepreneurs of Bogura

Brac Bank and SME Foundation have jointly conducted a comprehensive entrepreneurship development and financial integration programme for promising women entrepreneurs in Bogura.

The three-day intensive training programme is part of a series of entrepreneurship development training sessions being organised in six districts, reads a press release.

The training has already been organised in Rangpur, Barishal and Jashore districts.

The programme aims to assist aspiring women business owners based in rural and semi-urban areas in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

Nazmul Islam, Deputy Manager, SME Foundation; and Kayser Hasan, Senior Manager, Business Transformation and Product; Md Azgar Hossain, Area Head & Branch Manager, Bogura; Brac Bank; were present at the certificate-awarding ceremony at Brac Learning Center in Bogura on September 22, 2022.

In the last leg, the training programme will be organised in Cumilla and Rangamati, with 30 up-and-coming women entrepreneurs participating in each region. The entrepreneurs do not have to pay any fee for participating in the training programme.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME, Brac Bank, expressed, "Our sincere gratitude to SME Foundation for making us a partner in this programme. Brac Bank has always been passionate about nurturing women SMEs in Bangladesh. This programme aims to help grassroots women entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses. We want the businesswomen of Bogura to make the best use of this course to become successful in business. It will ensure their readiness through getting finances from a formal banking channel."