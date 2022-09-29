Brac Bank, SME Foundation team up for grooming promising entrepreneurs of Bogura

Banking

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

Brac Bank, SME Foundation team up for grooming promising entrepreneurs of Bogura

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 08:24 pm
Brac Bank, SME Foundation team up for grooming promising entrepreneurs of Bogura

Brac Bank and SME Foundation have jointly conducted a comprehensive entrepreneurship development and financial integration programme for promising women entrepreneurs in Bogura.

The three-day intensive training programme is part of a series of entrepreneurship development training sessions being organised in six districts, reads a press release. 

The training has already been organised in Rangpur, Barishal and Jashore districts.

The programme aims to assist aspiring women business owners based in rural and semi-urban areas in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

Nazmul Islam, Deputy Manager, SME Foundation; and Kayser Hasan, Senior Manager, Business Transformation and Product; Md Azgar Hossain, Area Head & Branch Manager, Bogura; Brac Bank; were present at the certificate-awarding ceremony at Brac Learning Center in Bogura on September 22, 2022.

In the last leg, the training programme will be organised in Cumilla and Rangamati, with 30 up-and-coming women entrepreneurs participating in each region. The entrepreneurs do not have to pay any fee for participating in the training programme.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME, Brac Bank, expressed, "Our sincere gratitude to SME Foundation for making us a partner in this programme. Brac Bank has always been passionate about nurturing women SMEs in Bangladesh. This programme aims to help grassroots women entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses. We want the businesswomen of Bogura to make the best use of this course to become successful in business. It will ensure their readiness through getting finances from a formal banking channel."

BRAC Bank / SME Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

9h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

10h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

10h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Onion plays role in reducing cholesterol in blood

Onion plays role in reducing cholesterol in blood

30m | Videos
Padma Bridge to get most advanced rail track

Padma Bridge to get most advanced rail track

35m | Videos
When market regulator turns into stock investor

When market regulator turns into stock investor

40m | Videos
Referendums in four Ukrainian regions show support in favour of Russia

Referendums in four Ukrainian regions show support in favour of Russia

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run