Brac Bank launches QR-based transactions through mobile app ‘ASTHA’

Brac Bank has launched Quick Response (QR)-based transactions through the mobile app 'ASTHA' to provide its customers with the convenience of daily transactions.

It lets users scan a Brac Bank QR or other banks' QR displayed by the merchant points and make instant payments, reads a press release issued today.

The bank's VISA, Mastercard debit and credit cardholders can make payments with just a few taps using 'ASTHA'.

QR transaction with ASTHA app is a secured process requiring payment confirmation through One Time Password (OTP).

Brac Bank is the only bank providing reward points in QR transactions linked to the bank's debit cards.

The customers will earn one reward point for Tk100 transactions made through the QR platform.

The customers can avail the payment service at more than 1,000 Brac Bank QR merchants across dine-in, lifestyle, electronics, healthcare, departmental store, automobile and travel categories across Bangladesh, and the bank is rapidly expanding this QR acquiring network.

The customers can also use the Bangla QR platform of any other local bank in Bangladesh.

The bank has offered 10 times more reward points on QR transactions during Ramadan through ASTHA app linked to their credit and debit cards.

They can redeem these reward points easily through the bank's 24/7 call centre.

Commenting on this new service, the bank's Head of Retail Banking Mahiul Islam said, "QR payment makes the everyday transaction easy, fast and secured. It gives more convenience as the customers do not need to carry cards. This is a BIG step towards a cashless payment ecosystem. We strongly believe QR payment will play an essential part in paving the way for the country's transition to a cashless society".

"QR payments will witness substantial adoption across multiple merchant categories and locations as we rapidly onboard new partners to our large merchant universe. As a customer-centric bank, we will continue to explore new technology-enabled services to cater to the customers' evolving needs," he added.