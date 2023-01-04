BRAC Bank hosts 'Remittance-Customer Meet' in Siraganj

Banking

Press Release
04 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 07:16 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank hosts 'Remittance-Customer Meet' in Siraganj

Press Release
04 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 07:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank's Belkuchi Branch in Siraganj has organised a dialogue with customers who receive foreign remittances.

On the occasion, BRAC Bank emphasized the value of sending remittances through banking channels since doing so is advantageous for both customers and the economy, reads a press release. 

The Remittance Customer Meeting was held at the Belkuchi branch premises. Several important customers attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammad Zakir Hossain, manager of the Belkuchi Branch, briefed the customers about the bank's probashi products, savings and investment prospects, and banking services.

BRAC Bank officials stressed the importance of following the law and supporting national development while increasing the nation's foreign exchange reserves. They further mentioned that recipients of remittances made through banking channels are subject to an immediate 2.5% government incentive. 

Taking advantage of BRAC Bank's extensive network and digital platform, which includes 187 branches, 1,000 agent banking outlets, 330 ATMs, and the mobile app 'Astha', expatriates can send money to any location in the nation effortlessly, swiftly, and safely.

BRAC Bank has worked tirelessly to build a network of more than 65 partners worldwide, from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific, the US, the UK, and other European countries and Africa, to make the remittance senders' lives and their families comfortable. A Bangladeshi living anywhere in the world can easily send money through BRAC Bank. Partners in remittances work in complete confidence with BRAC Bank.

 

BRAC Bank / remittance / Belkuchi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

12h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

10h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

9h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

1h | TBS Stories
nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

2h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

2h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night