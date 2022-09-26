BB re-fixes interest rate on pre-finance facility under SREUP

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed interest rate on pre-finance facility under support safety retrofits and environmental upgrades programme (SREUP).

"At customer level, the interest rate for pre-financing under SREUP has been re-fixed to a maximum of 5 percent per annum instead of existing 7 percent per annum. This 5 percent interest rate will be applicable to all new and existing sub-loans under SREUP," as per a BB circular issued today.

According to the circular, the interest rate will be paid by PFIs to Bangladesh Bank for On-Lending Loan (OLL) under this Project is fixed at 2.5 percent per annum.

Investment grants will be sanctioned on a "first come, first served" basis; and other instructions of the aforesaid circular will remain unchanged, added the circular.