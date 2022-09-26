BB re-fixes interest rate on pre-finance facility under SREUP

Banking

BSS
26 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

BB re-fixes interest rate on pre-finance facility under SREUP

BSS
26 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:54 pm
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed interest rate on pre-finance facility under support safety retrofits and environmental upgrades programme (SREUP).

"At customer level, the interest rate for pre-financing under SREUP has been re-fixed to a maximum of 5 percent per annum instead of existing 7 percent per annum. This 5 percent interest rate will be applicable to all new and existing sub-loans under SREUP," as per a BB circular issued today.

According to the circular, the interest rate will be paid by PFIs to Bangladesh Bank for On-Lending Loan (OLL) under this Project is fixed at 2.5 percent per annum.

Investment grants will be sanctioned on a "first come, first served" basis; and other instructions of the aforesaid circular will remain unchanged, added the circular.

Top News

Interest Rate / Bangladesh Bank / SREUP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

10h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

12h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

4h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh