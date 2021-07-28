Banks to remain closed next Sunday, Wednesday

Banking

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 05:11 pm

All banks of the country will remain closed on Sunday and Wednesday next week.

Bangladesh Bank came up with the decision due to the recent surge of Covid-19 infection and deaths in the country.

The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.

Besides, on 1,3,5 August banking hours will be increased for one hour while banks will operate from 10am to 2:30pm.

Currently, banks are operating from 10am to 1:30pm.

Other bank activities will be operated according to the central bank circular issued on 13 July, said Bangladesh Bank.
 

