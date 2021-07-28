Banks to remain closed next Sunday, Wednesday
All banks of the country will remain closed on Sunday and Wednesday next week.
Bangladesh Bank came up with the decision due to the recent surge of Covid-19 infection and deaths in the country.
The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.
Besides, on 1,3,5 August banking hours will be increased for one hour while banks will operate from 10am to 2:30pm.
Currently, banks are operating from 10am to 1:30pm.
Other bank activities will be operated according to the central bank circular issued on 13 July, said Bangladesh Bank.