Banks making Tk10 profit per dollar: FBCCI president

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 04:41 pm

Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected
Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected

Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Jasim Uddin claimed that banks were making a profit of Tk10 for every dollar they are selling.

He said banks have been given a licence to do business, not to make such a high profit of Tk10 per dollar.

"We cannot accept that banks will sell a dollar for Tk105-Tk110 after buying it from the central bank for Tk94," said the FBCCI president after paying a courtesy call on the new Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf on Thursday (28 July).

He also claimed that many share traders have started trading in dollars.

Requesting the governor to look into the matter, Jasim Uddin said the government should suppress these traders with a strong hand.

He also asked the governor to allow long-term loans for businessmen. 

He said, "There was a provision of industrial loan in the past, which is not available anymore. We have proposed that the banks be allowed to give certain portion of their loans as long-term loans."

In view of FBCCI's demand, Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson Serajul Islam said that FBCCI is demanding that if any of the institutions of a group defaults a loan, it can be considered as a separate entity. However, the governor rejected the proposal. 

He said action will be taken against the money changers and banks who are making a profit by increasing the price of dollars.

