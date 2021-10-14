Banks cannot withdraw letter of commitment during govt tender process: BB

Banking

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 11:17 am

Related News

Banks cannot withdraw letter of commitment during govt tender process: BB

The directives were issued as per Section 45 of the Bank Company Act 1991 in a bid to ensure transparency, prevent financial loss and expedite the government's procurement process

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 11:17 am
Banks cannot withdraw letter of commitment during govt tender process: BB

Banks from now on will not be allowed to withdraw the letter of commitment for government tenders without approval from the procuring authority.

The parties participating in procurement tenders must submit a letter of commitment for the bank's undertaking for the LOC as per PW3-7 form of Standard Tender Document (National) for Procurement of Works, reads a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued on Wednesday.

The directives were issued as per Section 45 of the Bank Company Act 1991 in a bid to ensure transparency, prevent financial loss and expedite the government's procurement process.

It has been observed that some banks are withdrawing their issued letter of commitment before the end of the tender process. Such actions may lead to higher bidders securing a tender instead of those with the lowest offers, the central bank said.

This not only hinders the government's procurement process but also exposes it to huge losses, it added.

"So no bank can withdraw the letter of commitment during the tender process without approval from procuring authority," the central bank added. 

Economy / Top News

Government procurement / Government Projects / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Bangladesh Bank / tender / tenders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim