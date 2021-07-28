Bangladesh Finance: A new journey begins

Banking

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Finance: A new journey begins

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:38 pm
Bangladesh Finance: A new journey begins

BD Finance officially relaunches as "Bangladesh Finance" at an event on the online platform today. 

Bangladesh Finance Ltd is a financial organisation that has been serving the people of Bangladesh since 1999 and is listed on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges. 

The announcement was attended by Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Manwar Hossain, chairman, Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO, Directors of Bangladesh Finance, and a number of well-known personalities, as well as journalists.

 

Bangladesh Finance / BD Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 