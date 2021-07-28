Bangladesh Finance: A new journey begins

BD Finance officially relaunches as "Bangladesh Finance" at an event on the online platform today.

Bangladesh Finance Ltd is a financial organisation that has been serving the people of Bangladesh since 1999 and is listed on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges.

The announcement was attended by Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Manwar Hossain, chairman, Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO, Directors of Bangladesh Finance, and a number of well-known personalities, as well as journalists.