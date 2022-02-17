AIBL holds meeting to receive government revenue fees via ‘A Challan’

Banking

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 05:40 pm

Related News

AIBL holds meeting to receive government revenue fees via ‘A Challan’

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 05:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) held a meeting to expand the service of receiving government revenue fees directly through "A Challan" on Thursday.

AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury attended the meeting as the chief guest, said a press release.

All the branches and sub-branches of AIBL are now collecting passport fees, VAT, tax, and other government fees using the 'A Challan'.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Shafiqur Rahman and Mohammed Nadim were also present as special guests.

Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, and Mohammad Aminul Islam Bhuiyan participated in the meeting.

All zonal heads and managers participated in the meeting virtually.

AIBL / meeting / govt revenue fee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

6h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

7h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

4h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

50m | Videos
Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

2h | Videos
Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

3h | Videos
Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 