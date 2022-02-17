AIBL holds meeting to receive government revenue fees via ‘A Challan’

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) held a meeting to expand the service of receiving government revenue fees directly through "A Challan" on Thursday.

AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury attended the meeting as the chief guest, said a press release.

All the branches and sub-branches of AIBL are now collecting passport fees, VAT, tax, and other government fees using the 'A Challan'.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Shafiqur Rahman and Mohammed Nadim were also present as special guests.

Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, and Mohammad Aminul Islam Bhuiyan participated in the meeting.

All zonal heads and managers participated in the meeting virtually.