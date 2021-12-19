Ahmed Rafiq, Mashrur Arefin to get IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroshkar 2019

19 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Veteran language activist and literary personality Ahmed Rafiq and novelist Mashrur Arefin have been nominated for the prestigious 'IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroshkar 2019' (IFIC Bank Literary Award 2019).   

Ahmad Rafiq has been selected as the best writer for his essay 'Bhasha Andolon: Teknaf to Tetulia' and Masroor Arefin for his novel 'August Abchaya', said a press release.

The award will be handed over to the selected writers in a formal ceremony. 

The author will be awarded TK5 lakh, a certificate of honour, and a crest.

IFIC Bank has launched 'IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroskar' to encourage creative literature by recognising the creative talents of contemporary living writers of Bengali language and literature with the slogan 'IFIC Bank is a Companion of Creative Literature'.

IFIC Bank has been giving this literary prize since 2011 for the best two books of the first edition published in the Bengali language in Bangladesh from six branches of literature every year.

The selection committee, composed of eminent writers and literary critics, selects the best two books.

