Why isn’t the prescribed dollar rate fully working?

Banking

Mashrur Arefin
31 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 11:16 pm

Related News

Why isn’t the prescribed dollar rate fully working?

If we buy remittance dollars from WU or MG at higher prices, how will we then comply with Bangladesh Bank’s Tk89.15 selling rate for import settlements? 

Mashrur Arefin
31 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 11:16 pm
Photo: City Bank Managing Director Mashrur Arefin/TBS
Photo: City Bank Managing Director Mashrur Arefin/TBS

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank, and secretary general of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) breaks down how the uniform dollar rate set by the Bangladesh Bank is functioning in different areas. 

The central bank on Tuesday supported us on import payments by supplying dollars to us at the interbank equivalent rate of Tk89.00. We settled smaller import bills of below $0.1 million with that support. I also received $5 million from the central bank against food and energy letters of credit payment. 

But with regard to large import bills, most banks settled those between Tk92-94 per dollar by adding their risk management premium with the fixed Tk89.15 per dollar. We are already at a "short" position on dollars. From "short" position or negative position, we settled the bills, which was risky, so we added some premium.

Remittance

Everyone bought foreign remittance dollars from exchange companies at the prescribed Tk89.20 rate. But Western Union (WU) sold it to us at Tk93.62 and Moneygram (MG) at Tk95.00. This is unfair and will ultimately make the central bank's rate related directives ineffective. 

If we buy remittance dollars from WU or MG at higher prices, how will we then comply with Bangladesh Bank's Tk89.15 selling rate for import settlements? 

Export 

Today [Tuesday] only a few export bills came because New York was closed for three days, hence export proceeds were less. However, however much proceeds came, the industry in general gave just Tk20-30 paisa above the prescribed Tk88.15 Telegraphic Transfer Clean rate, which is ok. We cannot make exporters too unhappy.

Interbank

No transaction took place at the prescribed Tk89 rate. Because the banks which will sell dollars in the interbank are in "long" position in their dollar holdings, and they bought those dollars earlier at a much higher rate like Tk94- 95 per dollar. 

So, they basically held onto those dollars for future customers. Therefore, there was no transaction in the interbank market today at the Tk89 rate.

Top News / Inflation

Dollar crisis / Mashrur Arefin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

12h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

12h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

14h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

2h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

3h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

4h | Videos
50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products