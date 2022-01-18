Mashrur Arefin reappointed as City Bank MD, CEO

Banking

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 01:59 pm

Related News

Mashrur Arefin reappointed as City Bank MD, CEO

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 01:59 pm

Mashrur Arefin has been reappointed as the managing director & CEO of The City Bank Limited for another term of three years. 

Mashrur's reappointment, approved by the Board of Directors of the bank, has received positive nod from the Bangladesh Bank effective from January 2022.

Bank's Chairman Aziz Al Kaisar confirmed the reappointment recently, as stated in a press release issued by the bank on Tuesday.

Mashrur Arefin took over the charge of the bank's MD & CEO in January 2019 for his first term of three years. 

During this time, City Bank has established itself as a leading lender focused not only in serving urban communities but also in offering access to banking to the entire populace as a people's bank. 

In last three years, bank's annual income has increased by 35 percent and crossed Tk2,000 crore for the first time, and its operating profit increased by 61 percent, which gave the bank entry into the elite club few banks whose operating profit is above Tk1,000 crore. 

During the same time, the cost to income ratio of the bank also reduced from 59% to 50.5% and annual foreign trade volume increased from USD3.6 billion to USD6.6 billion. 

He is also credited with bringing a digital focus to the institution, and with launch of small & micro finance business and the country's first Digital Nano Loan.

Mashrur started his career as a Management Trainee in ANZ Grindlays Bank in 1995. In his 27 years career, he worked for ANZ Bank in Melbourne, Standard Chartered Bank in Qatar, American Express Bank, Citybank N.A., BRAC Bank and Eastern Bank in various important positions.

Mashrur is also well known in the country as a novelist, poet and translator of good stature.

Economy / Top News

Mashrur Arefin / City Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

31m | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

2h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

4h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

1h | Videos
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

2h | Videos
Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre