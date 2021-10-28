Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabia to attract investment

Bangladesh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia on Public-Private Partnership to increase Saudi investment in the country.

Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid A Al-Falih and Prime Minister's Adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective country at King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh today.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary was present on the occasion.

Regarding this MoU, Salman F Rahman said Saudi investment will rise in the country's various sectors including infrastructure, medical and tourism.

Referring to the country with an investment-friendly environment, Salman called upon Saudi businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.

"With the dynamic leadership and timely thinking of the prime minister, necessary reforms have been made in the field of foreign investment in Bangladesh," said the adviser, terming the country as an ideal place for investment.

He also said that if any Saudi company interested in investing in Bangladesh seeks priority assistance, all possible cooperation will be provided.

During a meeting with Khalid Al Falih on 19 September, Salman F Rahman requested for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Public-Private Partnership to increase investment in Bangladesh. At that time, the Saudi minister assured to take immediate steps to sign a memorandum of understanding in this regard.