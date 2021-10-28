Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabia to attract investment

Economy

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 07:45 pm

Related News

Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabia to attract investment

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabia to attract investment

Bangladesh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia on Public-Private Partnership to increase Saudi investment in the country.

Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid A Al-Falih and Prime Minister's Adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective country at King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh today.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary was present on the occasion.

Regarding this MoU, Salman F Rahman said Saudi investment will rise in the country's various sectors including infrastructure, medical and tourism.

Referring to the country with an investment-friendly environment, Salman called upon Saudi businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.

"With the dynamic leadership and timely thinking of the prime minister, necessary reforms have been made in the field of foreign investment in Bangladesh," said the adviser, terming the country as an ideal place for investment.

He also said that if any Saudi company interested in investing in Bangladesh seeks priority assistance, all possible cooperation will be provided.

During a meeting with Khalid Al Falih on 19 September, Salman F Rahman requested for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Public-Private Partnership to increase investment in Bangladesh. At that time, the Saudi minister assured to take immediate steps to sign a memorandum of understanding in this regard.

Top News

Bangladesh / Saudi Arabia / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

22h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

22h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

22h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era