Bangladesh seeks to import 50,000 tons of rice

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 01:02 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Government has decided to import 50,000 (+/- 5%) tons of non-basmati parboiled rice through a Letter of Credit (LC) under the international open tender method.

Traders have until 6 September to submit bids in the tender, according to a notice of Bangladesh's Directorate General of Food published on 21 August.

It also noted that 60% of the rice shipments must be done through Chattogram Port and 40% through Mongla Port.

The notice marks the first rice tender of the current FY 2022-23.

Earlier, Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest price offer of Tk41,494 ($464.55) a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat.

However, no purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered according to concerned officials.
 

