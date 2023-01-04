Govt to import 100,000 MT of rice from India and Singapore

Bangladesh

UNB
04 January, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 05:32 pm

Related News

Govt to import 100,000 MT of rice from India and Singapore

UNB
04 January, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 05:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government will import 100,000 metric tonne (MT) of rice from the international market.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase, in a meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair, approved two separate proposals in this regard.

According to one proposal, placed by the Food Ministry, the Directorate General of Food will import 50,000 MT of non-Basmati boiled rice from M/S Bagadiya Brothers Pvt. Ltd., India at a cost of Tk210.35 crore.

The supplier was selected through open international tender and each metric ton of rice will cost $393.19 while previous price of similar rice was $443.05.

Under another proposal of the same ministry, the Directorate General of Food will import the remaining 50,000 MT of non-Basmati boiled rice from M/S Agrocorp International Pte. Ltd, Singapore at a cost of Tk213.40 crore.

The supplier was selected through open international tender and each metric ton of rice will cost $397. 03 while the previous price of similar rice wa s $393.19.

Top News

Rice Import / rice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

9h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

7h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

6h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

1h | TBS Insight
Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

3h | TBS World
Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

20h | TBS Stories
Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night