Govt to import 100,000 MT of rice from India and Singapore

The government will import 100,000 metric tonne (MT) of rice from the international market.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase, in a meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair, approved two separate proposals in this regard.

According to one proposal, placed by the Food Ministry, the Directorate General of Food will import 50,000 MT of non-Basmati boiled rice from M/S Bagadiya Brothers Pvt. Ltd., India at a cost of Tk210.35 crore.

The supplier was selected through open international tender and each metric ton of rice will cost $393.19 while previous price of similar rice was $443.05.

Under another proposal of the same ministry, the Directorate General of Food will import the remaining 50,000 MT of non-Basmati boiled rice from M/S Agrocorp International Pte. Ltd, Singapore at a cost of Tk213.40 crore.

The supplier was selected through open international tender and each metric ton of rice will cost $397. 03 while the previous price of similar rice wa s $393.19.