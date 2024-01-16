Food directorate forms 4 vigilance teams to monitor OMS programme, commodity market

Bazaar

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 07:33 pm

A retail store in the capital. File Photo: TBS
A retail store in the capital. File Photo: TBS

Following the recent hike in commodity prices, the Directorate General of Food has formed four vigilance teams for monitoring the government's  Open Market Sale (OMS) programme and the commodity market. 

The teams, composed of additional directors and deputy directors of the directorate, will conduct inspections in order to bring more transparency to the ongoing OMS activities in Dhaka, the food directorate said in a directive issued today (16 January).

The directive, signed by Director of Food Department Mahbubur Rahman, said the teams will visit at least four OMS sales centres, including shops and trucks, and two commodity markets on specific days, as per the suggestion of the food directorate.

According to the directorate's prescribed schedule, the teams will submit their inspection report to the director general of the directorate within the next working day after their visit.

The coordinators of each team will also participate in the vigilance team with the permission of the director general from time to time.

Besides, the higher authorities will conduct emergency inspection activities as directed

