Bangladesh, Russia discuss possibilities of trade, economic cooperation 

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 03:46 pm

Bangladesh and Russia recently discussed the possibility of cooperation in various trade and economic sectors including atomic energy, aviation industry, fisheries and livestock, geological research, as well as space and satellite. 

The two countries also discussed working together to modernise Ghorashal TPP Units 1 and 2, inspecting and monitoring of Karnafuli HPP, commissioning Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant on time, among many other areas during the third session of the Bangladesh-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

Both countries also spoke about working together in radioactive waste management, animal vaccine production, cyber security, peaceful and safe use of atomic energy, among other topics.

The session, taking place virtually on Wednesday, was followed by two days of expert-level meetings held on 13 December and 14 December, read a press release. 

The Russian side was led by Ilya V Shestakov, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, co-chair of the commission and the Bangladesh side was led by Fatima Yasmin, co-chair of the commission and secretary of the Economic Relations Division.

During the session, Bangladesh identified areas where it needs Russian cooperation and Russia expressed its readiness to help.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the dialogue and expressed willingness to consistently implement the decisions adopted in the meetings. 

A protocol was also formulated during the session of the commission covering all aspects, discussions, and results. The protocol will be signed after being agreed upon by both parties.

The fourth session of the Bangladesh-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation will be held in December 2022 in Russia.

