Bangladesh records over $5 billion in exports for third month in a row

Economy

Jasim Uddin
04 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 07:00 pm

Related News

Bangladesh records over $5 billion in exports for third month in a row

In January this year, Bangladesh's merchandise export earnings reached $5.72 billion, the highest in a single month so far.

Jasim Uddin
04 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 07:00 pm
A crane moves a container at the Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the capital’s Kamalapur. File Photo: Mumit M
A crane moves a container at the Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the capital’s Kamalapur. File Photo: Mumit M

Bangladesh's merchandise export earnings reached about $5.19 billion in February with 12.04% year-on-year growth, according to data disclosed by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today (4 March).

In February, last fiscal year Bangladesh's export earnings reached $4.63 billion.

With the latest, Bangladesh crossed the $5 billion threshold for three months in a row in the ongoing fiscal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The country also reached a similar milestone in the last fiscal year.

The boost in export earnings will help the country's foreign exchange reserves and ease volatility in the dollar market, according to industry insiders.

"In January and February, the apparel sector experienced a growth in apparel shipment which was better than expectation," Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard.

"The industry has overcome some challenges during the last year, such as gas prices, wage hikes and global slowdowns in apparel demand," Faruque said, adding that he hopes the coming days will be better, as most of the brands have already cleared their inventory.

He further explained that manufacturers are going for high-value and new products with diversified fibre, which is helping achieve such growth.

Faruque, however, also mentioned that uninterrupted gas supply remains a challenge for apparel manufacturers.

During November to January of the last fiscal year, Bangladesh has made the same hat trick record of over $5 billion in export earnings.  

In January this year, Bangladesh's merchandise export earnings reached $5.72 billion, the highest in a single month so far.

In December, the country earned $5.31 billion from merchandise exports.

According to the latest EPB data, the overall export earnings saw over 3.71% growth to $38.45 billion during the July-February period in this fiscal year, while the earnings were $37.07 billion during the period.

At the same time, apparel exports also experienced over 4.77% growth during the period, while the sector earnings were $31.36 billion during the period.

However, woven garment exports experienced a 0.26% negative growth while knitwear saw 8.98% growth in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

In November last fiscal, the country's export earnings were $ 5.09 billion, while in December and January, earnings were $ 5.37 billion and $5.14 billion respectively, according to EPB.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Merchandise export / records

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

12h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

41m | Videos
Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

2h | Videos
Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

4h | Videos
Want to make profit from sick industries? Learn from TEAM Group

Want to make profit from sick industries? Learn from TEAM Group

1h | Videos