Bangladesh records over $5 billion in exports for third month in a row

A crane moves a container at the Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the capital’s Kamalapur. File Photo: Mumit M

Bangladesh's merchandise export earnings reached about $5.19 billion in February with 12.04% year-on-year growth, according to data disclosed by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today (4 March).

In February, last fiscal year Bangladesh's export earnings reached $4.63 billion.

With the latest, Bangladesh crossed the $5 billion threshold for three months in a row in the ongoing fiscal.

The country also reached a similar milestone in the last fiscal year.

The boost in export earnings will help the country's foreign exchange reserves and ease volatility in the dollar market, according to industry insiders.

"In January and February, the apparel sector experienced a growth in apparel shipment which was better than expectation," Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard.

"The industry has overcome some challenges during the last year, such as gas prices, wage hikes and global slowdowns in apparel demand," Faruque said, adding that he hopes the coming days will be better, as most of the brands have already cleared their inventory.

He further explained that manufacturers are going for high-value and new products with diversified fibre, which is helping achieve such growth.

Faruque, however, also mentioned that uninterrupted gas supply remains a challenge for apparel manufacturers.

During November to January of the last fiscal year, Bangladesh has made the same hat trick record of over $5 billion in export earnings.

In January this year, Bangladesh's merchandise export earnings reached $5.72 billion, the highest in a single month so far.

In December, the country earned $5.31 billion from merchandise exports.

According to the latest EPB data, the overall export earnings saw over 3.71% growth to $38.45 billion during the July-February period in this fiscal year, while the earnings were $37.07 billion during the period.

At the same time, apparel exports also experienced over 4.77% growth during the period, while the sector earnings were $31.36 billion during the period.

However, woven garment exports experienced a 0.26% negative growth while knitwear saw 8.98% growth in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

In November last fiscal, the country's export earnings were $ 5.09 billion, while in December and January, earnings were $ 5.37 billion and $5.14 billion respectively, according to EPB.