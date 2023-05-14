Bangladesh receives $774M in remittance in first 12 days of May

Economy

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 08:19 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Expatriates have sent $774 million to the country through the banking channel in the first 12 days of May. 

Majority of the earnings came through the country's 43 private banks, amounting to $622 million.

The state-owned banks brought in $148 million followed by around $3 million through foreign banks.

Earlier, within the first 14 days of April, the country received $959 million in remittance and $1.68 billion over the entire month. The earnings were comparatively low given the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr in April.

Bank insiders blamed the low exchange rate of the dollar for the poor remittance.  

The country received over $2 billion the month prior.

Banks now offer Tk108 per dollar as per the latest decision of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA).

remittance

