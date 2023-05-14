Bangladesh receives $774M in remittance in first 12 days of May

Expatriates have sent $774 million to the country through the banking channel in the first 12 days of May.

Majority of the earnings came through the country's 43 private banks, amounting to $622 million.

The state-owned banks brought in $148 million followed by around $3 million through foreign banks.

Earlier, within the first 14 days of April, the country received $959 million in remittance and $1.68 billion over the entire month. The earnings were comparatively low given the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr in April.

Bank insiders blamed the low exchange rate of the dollar for the poor remittance.

The country received over $2 billion the month prior.

Banks now offer Tk108 per dollar as per the latest decision of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA).