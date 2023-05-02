Remittances down by 19.44% in April

Remittances declined by 19.44% in April compared to the same period last year due to a weaker dollar rate.

Total remittances was $1.68 billion in April, about $350 million less than the previous month, according to the central bank.

Incidentally, Bangladesh received more than $2 billion in remittances due to higher dollar rate in March.

The government's move of a 2% incentive seemed to have failed to encourage offshore workers to use the legal way to send their earnings home due to the lower rate of the greenback.

The Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) on Sunday also increased the exchange rate of dollars for remittance by Tk1 to Tk108 effective from Tuesday.

Apart from not using legal channels, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in October also said some importers tend to under-invoice to evade taxes and pay the difference to suppliers abroad by purchasing remittance dollars from the hundi market, which also accounted for a fall in remittance inflows.

Only 51% of the remittances that come to Bangladesh comes through formal and legal ways. And the rest, 49% of the remittances come through hundi (illegal channel), according to officials.