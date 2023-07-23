Bangladesh needs to improve business environment to attract investment: Japanese minister

TBS report
23 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 05:08 pm

The Japanese economy minister called on Bangladesh to work towards upgrading industrial manufacturing and developing the IT sector

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura called on the Bangladesh government to improve the country's business environment to attract more foreign investment.

"Japan wants to work jointly with Bangladesh for energy security and climate change," he said while addressing a summit on "Bangladesh-Japan economic relations for the next 50 years: for the industrial upgradation of Bangladesh" as the chief guest in Dhaka on Sunday (23 July).

The Japanese economy minister called on Bangladesh to work towards upgrading industrial manufacturing and developing the IT sector.

Over 300 Japanese companies have invested in Bangladesh and more such investment is coming, he said.

"In light of the last 50 years' relations, we need to set the direction for the next 50 years," he added.

The Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) jointly organised the summit at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the event as special guests, and ICT Division Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the guest of honour.

Jetro Country Representative Yuji Ando, Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hussain Miah and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin were also present on the occasion. 

