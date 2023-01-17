Bangladesh to be first in Asia to receive loan from IMF's 'Resilience and Sustainability Fund'

Economy

UNB
17 January, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 04:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to be first in Asia to receive loan from IMF's 'Resilience and Sustainability Fund'

UNB
17 January, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 04:12 pm
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, US, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, US, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Bangladesh is going to be the first country in Asia to receive loan from International Monetary Fund's (IMF) "Resilience and Sustainability Fund" (RSF).

The first country in the world to receive this IMF loan was Barbados, followed by Costa Rica and Rwanda. After that, there are five more countries on the list to receive loans from the RSF. Bangladesh is at the top of the list.

The IMF board approved the fund on 13 April, 2022, and it became effective on 1 May, 2022. The fund was created for low and middle-income countries that are at risk due to climate change.

IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan to Bangladesh on 30 Jan

According to the IMF, this fund is for countries with low incomes, high debt burdens, high costs to deal with climate change risks, and deficits in development spending.

The global lender says borrowing has increased in many low- and middle-income countries in the post Covid-19 period.

Bangladesh / Top News

IMF / IMF Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

44m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

19m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades