Bangladesh Bank fixes interbank dollar rate at Tk91.95

Economy

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank fixes interbank dollar rate at Tk91.95

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 05:19 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Bangladesh Bank fixed the interbank exchange rate of dollar at Tk91.95 today.

About $10 million was sold by the central bank on Monday, said BB spokesperson Md Serajul Islam.

The central bank will sell dollars at the newly fixed rate from now, he added.

The price has been increased by Tk2.05 from Sunday's rate of Tk89.90. On Thursday, the price of dollars was Tk91.5.

Previously on Sunday, most banks in the country settled import Letters of Credit (LCs) at Tk91.50-Tk92 per dollar, two days after the central bank withdrew the uniform exchange rate of dollars.

The Bangladesh Bank on 26 May had fixed a uniform rate for selling dollars by all banks for international trade.

However, they withdrew this provision from 2 June and said that banks can set the rates for remittance and Letters of Credit (LC) on their own accord.

A senior official of the treasury department of a state-owned bank said that the rate set by Bangladesh Bank for the collection of remittances would have a major impact. So, the rate has been lifted by the central bank.

However, banks have been asked to be vigilant so that the price of dollar is not increased suddenly. The foreign exchange houses have been asked to ensure the same.

People concerned said prices of all kinds of commodities on the international market were going up because of increasing demand all over the world in the wake of improvement in the Covid situation. On top of this, the onset of the Ukraine-Russia war in February caused a disruption in the global supply chain, causing shipment costs to go up. This led to an increased demand for the US dollar.

As a result, like in many countries in the world, the local currency of Bangladesh also started to lose value against the dollar.

In interbank transactions alone, the taka has depreciated by more than 3% against the US dollar since April 2021. In April last, the exchange rate was Tk84.8. 

On 12 April, following an inter-ministerial meeting, the BPC was told to pay the fuel oil bill by purchasing dollars at the market rate or the interbank rate.

On April 26 of the same month, the BPC informed the decision to the state-owned and private banks. 

With the inter-bank exchange rate rising, the value of paper dollars is also increasing by leaps and bounds.

On Monday, buyers had to pay Tk98.20 to buy $1 from money exchangers. Earlier, on 17 May, the price of $1 rose to Tk102 in the kerb market.

Dollars come to the kerb market mainly from expatriate workers and tourists returning from abroad. Many sell the dollars they bring with them to money exchangers. Again, foreign-bound people buy dollars from these institutions.

Top News

Dollar rate / interbank rate / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

2h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

4h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

5h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

5h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

20h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata