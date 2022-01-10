Jazeera Airways to operate Kuwait-Ctg direct flights from 24 Jan

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:04 pm

Jazeera Airways, a Kuwaiti airline, is going to launch direct flights between Chattogram and Kuwait three days a week from 24 January. 

The flight will land at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport at 8:45 am and will depart from the airport at 9:45 am and reach Kuwait at 1:35 pm.

The airline will operate Chattogram- Kuwait flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Air Galaxy's Chattogram region Chief Asif Chowdhury told The Business Standard.    

He also said travellers can go to Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, Jeddah and Dammam of Saudi Arabia from Kuwait on the same day, using connecting flights by paying an extra fare.

Convenient connection to Kuwait and beyond and attractive fares are offered to the system for immediate sales, Jazeera Airways, said in a release.

