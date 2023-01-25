Jazeera Airways marks one year of operating on Chattogram-Kuwait route

Jazeera Airways, an airline travelling the Chattogram-Kuwait route, marked one year of operations on Wednesday (25 January).

The airline operates three weekly flights to Chattogram, offering Bangladeshi expats in Kuwait direct connectivity to the country. It also offers passengers from Bangladesh the option to travel to other GCC countries served by Jazeera Airways, reads a press release.

The anniversary event was held at the Shah Amanat International Airport (SAIA).

Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed, director SAIA, ATM Shahin Ahmed, SS Immigration Special Branch, Chattogram, Md Salim Ullah, station manager Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Md Shakawat Hossain, assistant director, SAIA and other key stakeholders were present on the occasion, among others.

Speaking at the event, Wing Commander Ahmed congratulated Jazeera Airways on the successful year of operations in Chattogram. He also mentioned Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh is working towards increasing the airport operating hours at SAIA and assured his continued support to Jazeera Airways' flight operations in the country.

Jazeera Airways also flies to Dhaka nine times a week offering passengers from Bangladesh an alternative to access over 55 destinations served by Jazeera Airways via Kuwait.

Arijit Ganguly, area manager of Bangladesh and Nepal for Jazeera Airways, said, "We are pleased to mark one year of flight operations on our Chattogram route. At Jazeera Airways, we constantly strive to meet the demands of the local travelers. Seeing this growing demand, we continue to offer new destinations not only in Central and South Asia but also in the Middle East, Africa and Europe."