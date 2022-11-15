Indian airliner Vistara launches Dhaka-Mumbai flights

Indian full-service carrier Vistara has started flight operation on Dhaka-Mumbai-Dhaka route on Tuesday (15 November).

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The airline is operating two weekly flights on this route every Tuesday and Thursday.

The first flight carried 149 passengers from Dhaka to Mumbai.

Vistara is currently operating daily flights on Dhaka-Delhi route with a brand new 188-seater A321neo aircraft with three-class configuration – Business, Premium Economy and Economy.

