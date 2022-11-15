Indian airliner Vistara launches Dhaka-Mumbai flights

Aviation

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

Indian airliner Vistara launches Dhaka-Mumbai flights

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 09:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian full-service carrier Vistara has started flight operation on Dhaka-Mumbai-Dhaka route on Tuesday (15 November).

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The airline is operating two weekly flights on this route every Tuesday and Thursday.

The first flight carried 149 passengers from Dhaka to Mumbai.

Vistara is currently operating daily flights on Dhaka-Delhi route with a brand new 188-seater A321neo aircraft with three-class configuration – Business, Premium Economy and Economy.
 

Top News

Vistara Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

15h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

2h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

4h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday