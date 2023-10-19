$681m second tranche of IMF loan to be approved on 11 December: BB

Economy

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 03:06 pm

Related News

$681m second tranche of IMF loan to be approved on 11 December: BB

The review team came to Bangladesh on 4 October to check on the progress and use of loan funds under Article IV of the IMF agreement.

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 03:06 pm
$681m second tranche of IMF loan to be approved on 11 December: BB

The Bangladesh Bank is optimistic that the second tranche of the $4.7 billion IMF loan, which amounts to $681 million, will be approved by the international money lender during its board meeting on 11 December.

At a press briefing following the meeting with the visiting review team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), central bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said Bangladesh had met four of six conditions set out by the IMF. The IMF review team - sent to monitor how the initial funds from the first round of funds from the $4.7 billion loan - held the meeting with the Bangladesh Bank from 10am to 11am today (19 October).

The closing meeting was chaired by central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukeder.

The review team came to Bangladesh on 4 October to check on the progress and use of loan funds under Article IV of the IMF agreement.

The team laid out its final conditions for the release of the second tranche at the meeting on Thursday.

Bangladesh Bank finalised the policy targets regarding the amount of net reserves, the rate of defaulted loans, the reduction of the inflation rate, and the market-oriented changes to the exchange rate by next June.

Top News

IMF / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

12h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

18m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World