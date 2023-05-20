44 industrialists to be honoured with CIP status on Monday

The government is going to award commercially important persons (CIP) status to 44 industrialists on Monday for their commendable performance in the country's industrial sector in 2021.

On the occasion, the industries ministry will organise the CIP card-awarding ceremony at a city hotel on the day, reads a press release issued on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque is scheduled to attend the event as chief guest, with Industries ministry secretary Zakia Sultana in the chair.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Humayun, state minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, and The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin will join the event as special guests.

Earlier, the industries ministry nominated the 44 industrialists in several categories including the NCID category, large-scale industries (manufacturing), medium-scale industries, small-scale industries, and micro industries.

The CIPs under the National Council for Industrial Development (NCID) category include former FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Bangladesh Employers Federation President Kamran Tanvirur Rahman, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association President Mohammad Ali Khokon, Chowdhury Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), President Rupali Haque, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) President AKM Salim Osman and Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury.

Besides, CIPs under Large Industry (Manufacturing) category include Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd Managing Partner Eric S Chowdhury, Chairman of BSRM Steels Ltd Ali Hussain Akbar Ali, Chairman of Pran Dairy Ltd Ilyas Mridha, Managing Director of Olympic Industries Mubarak Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Jaber & Zubair Fabrics Mohammad Abdullah Jaber, Managing Director of ACI Ltd Arif Daula, Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Managing Director Mostafizur Rahman, Abdul Monem Limited's Deputy Managing Director ASM Mainuddin Monem, Fariha Knit Tex Ltd's Chairman Mohammad Mamun Bhuiyan, Square Food and Beverage Ltd's Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury, Hams Garments Managing Director Md Safikur Rahman, Entrepreneur Director of Badsha Textiles Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Director of Mir Ceramics Mahreen Nasir, Director of Durable Plastics Uzma Chowdhury, Chairman of Runner Automobiles Hafizur Rahman Khan, Chairman of Winner Stainless Steel Mills Sohail Rana, Entrepreneur Director of Tasnia Fabrics Ahmed Arif Billah, Sohagpur Textile Mills Ltd Chairman Abdul Hye Sikder, Envoy Textiles Chairman Qutubuddin Ahmed and Confidence Power Holdings Ltd's Vice Chairman Imran Karim.

CIPs under Medium Industry (Manufacturing) category include Biswas Poultry and Fish Feeds Ltd Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, Incepta Vaccine Ltd' Vice Chairman Akhter Jahan Hasmin Muktadir, Auko-Tex Ltd Managing Director Abdus Sobhan, Jinnat Knitwear Ltd's Managing Director Abdul Jabbar, Romania Food and Beverage Ltd's Managing Director Humayun Kabir Bablu, Promi Agro Foods Ltd's MD Enamul Hasan Khan, Masco Picasso Ltd's director Fahima Akhtar, Tork Fashions Ltd's MD Muhammad Kamal Uddin, Jinnat Apparels Ltd Chairman Abdul Waheed, and Citadel Apparels Ltd's managing director Mahidul Islam.

The CIPs under the Small Industries (Manufacturing) category also include Rangpur Foundry Ltd's Director Chowdhury Kamruzzaman and Erfan Agro Food Ltd's Managing Director Mahbub Alam. Besides, Masco Dairy Enterprise owner MA Sabur was selected in the micro industry category.

For the next year, the Commercially Important Persons (CIP) cardholders will be entitled to several privileges. The facilities include invitations to national events, priority reservation of seats in government vehicles for air, rail, road, and waterway transportation for business purposes, and access to VIP lounges at the airport.

Besides, they will be included in the government's policy-making committee on industry.