Vietnam interested to import jute from Bangladesh

A seven-member Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien, has expressed interest in importing jute and pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh.

While paying a courtesy call on Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman on Wednesday, the delegation engaged in an interactive meeting where Ambassador Chien said that Bangladesh should export more to Vietnam and reduce the existing trade gap.

To boost bilateral trade between the two countries, Bangladesh needs to develop more in logistics and ensure better port facilities, he added.

The ambassador also requested the business community of Bangladesh to send trade delegations to Vietnam for more interaction between business stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance of trade relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said Vietnam is the 18th largest import partner and 44th largest export market for Bangladesh.

He said that in FY2020-21, bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam reached $739.89 million, where exports and imports were $61.29 million and $678.6 million respectively.

The DCCI president said that to increase trade between the two countries, direct flights between Dhaka and Hanoi can play a significant role. He also sought Vietnam's support to help Bangladesh become a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

From Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry, N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA, senior vice president, Monowar Hossain, vice president, and the chamber's board of directors were present for the meeting, among others.