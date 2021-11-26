Export facility directly from Sylhet will be ensured: Momen

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 11:54 am

Export facility directly from Sylhet will be ensured: Momen

He made the remarks while inspecting the under-construction export cargo complex at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet on Friday (26 November) morning

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The government is working to ensure the necessary facilities required for exporting goods directly from Sylhet to abroad, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said. 

He made the remarks while inspecting the under-construction export cargo complex at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet on Friday (26 November) morning, said a press release. 

Dr Momen said that necessary steps have been taken to transport passengers as well as goods directly from Osmani Airport to different countries.

He had earlier inspected the progress of construction work of the export cargo complex and toured various parts of the complex. He also urged the concerned parties to complete the construction of the cargo complex in time, the press release added. 

Osmani Airport Director Mohammad Hafiz Ahmed, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Kazi Emdadul Islam, and local administration officials were present during the minister's inspection. 

The foreign minister arrived in Sylhet by air on Friday morning. He is scheduled to take part in various programs in Sylhet today during his one-day visit.

