'Why did police kill my son?': Mother seeks answer for journo Turab killed during clashes in Sylhet

A week has passed since ATM Turab, 29, a correspondent for the Daily Naya Diganta, succumbed to injuries sustained during a clash between police and BNP activists amid the quota reform movement in Sylhet. But time seems to have stopped for his mother, Momtaz Begum, as she wails and mourns the death of his son.

"Why did the police kill my son?" Momtaz, who believes police shot his son, keeps asking anyone who visits her home.

Turab was shot while covering a violent clash between police and BNP activists during the unrest, centring the quota reform movement in Sylhet's Bandar Bazar area on 19 July.

An autopsy report later revealed that his liver and lungs were injured by bullets.

"He also suffered a head injury, possibly caused by a stone. This could have caused his death," Shamsul Islam, the forensic department head and autopsy surgeon of Osmani Medical College Hospital, told The Business Standard.

"His body had 98 injury marks," added Shamsul.

The police, however, said they are yet to confirm who shot Turab.

"A case has been filed by the police regarding the death of journalist Turab and the attack on the police," Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moin Uddin, told The Business Standard.

"Several people have already been arrested in connection with the case," he added.

Turab's elder brother, Abul Ahsan Mohammad Azraf, filed a complaint with the police station on Wednesday (24 July) night accusing 8-10 unidentified police personnel for Turab's death.

He said the police refused to register a case over the incident.

"It is not possible to accept two cases regarding the same incident. Therefore, the complaint filed by the family has been recorded as a general diary," OC Moin clarified to TBS.

'His wife couldn't even see his face for the last time'

Speaking to TBS, Azraf said Turab got married earlier this year.

"They got married on 13 May. A month after the wedding, his wife, Tania Islam, left for London. After her husband's death, she has been devastated.

"Due to the lack of internet connection, she couldn't even see her husband's face for the last time," he said.

How he died

According to the complaint filed by Azraf, at 1:55pm on 19 July, Turab was present at Court Point in the Bandar Bazar area of Sylhet city to cover a BNP procession in support of the quota reform movement. He and his colleagues stood behind the procession as it reached the mouth of Puran Lane. Armed police had taken position on the opposite side.

Out of the blue, the police complaint states that shots were fired and a bullet hit Turab. He fell to the ground screaming. Other colleagues and passersby rescued Turab and took him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

As there were no specialist doctors there and his condition worsened, he was later taken to Ibn Sina Hospital in Subhanighat area of the city for advanced treatment. Later, he died there while undergoing treatment in the ICU at 6:44pm on the same day.

An autopsy of Turab's body was conducted at Osmani Medical College Hospital the following day.

Hailing from Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet, the Naya Diganta correspondent was buried in his village home on 20 July. His family resides in the Jatarpur area of the city.