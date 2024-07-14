PM confers National Export Trophy to 77 exporters

Bangladesh

BSS
14 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 12:33 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over the National Export Trophy to 77 top exporters for the fiscal year of 2021-22 to encourage and create competition in increasing export earnings.

She conferred the trophy in 32 categories for outstanding contributions to the country's export earnings and overall economy at a programme held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

Among the award-winning exporters, Rifat Garments Ltd, in the readymade garment (RMG) woven category, received the highest recognition, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy, for the highest export earnings in the fiscal 2021-22.

The winning exporters received gold, silver and bronze awards. Some 28 firms were conferred gold awards, 27 silver and the rest 21 bronze awards.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, the ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Tipu Munshi,
Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman Md Anwar Hossain and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, spoke on the occasion.

Rifat Garments Ltd Director Sajid Azad expressed feelings on winning the highest recognition, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy.

Deputy Managing Director of Picard Bangladesh Amrita Makin Islam expressed feelings on winning a gold medal for highest export earnings in the leather and leather goods category.

A documentary on export business was screened at the function.

