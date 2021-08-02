US offers $100 while UK offers free pizza and taxi rides to persuade people to get jabbed

A sign is seen notifying the public that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are available for walk-ins at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

The US has called on its states to provide $100 incentives to the newly vaccinated in an effort to address flagging jab rates amid virus surges while the UK health department is relying on take-out food discounts and free taxi rides to lure young people to get their vaccines on time.

Both countries are facing a sharp decline in vaccination rates as coronavirus delta variant surges have hit the two nations.

The US has seen virus-related deaths climb to around 2,000 per week. New cases in the US are now at their highest point in the last three months, with about 60,000 being recorded per day, reports the BBC.

While in the UK, between 26 July to 1 August, 187,548 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows a decrease of -30.0% compared to the previous 7 days. The country has seen 525 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows an increase of 16.7% compared to the previous 7 days.

In these circumstances, these incentive packages have caused a stir among people in both countries and the vaccination rates have increased due to the ingenious moves from the health departments and central administration of both countries.

US's $100 initiative to lure people into vaccination

Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden has called for states to offer $100 to the newly vaccinated to tackle the declined vaccination rates.

The president also issued a strict new vaccine requirement for US federal workers, the nation's largest workforce with some two million people. The order requires employees to show proof of vaccination or be subjected to mandatory testing and masking, reports the BBC.

According to official data retrieved by the BBC, just under half of the US is fully vaccinated,

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, President Biden said that the new measures are a result of the highly contagious Delta variant's spread, made worse by a "pandemic of the unvaccinated".

"People are dying and will die who don't have to die," the president said.

Joe Biden added that the monetary incentive may seem unfair to already vaccinated Americans, but "we all benefit if we can get more people vaccinated", reports the BBC.

States would use money from the $1.9tn American Rescue Plan legislation to fund the incentives.

Biden said that the federal government will be "fully reimbursing" small or medium-sized businesses that provide workers paid time off to get vaccinated.

While government workers who refuse to get vaccinated will not be fired, this move by the White House aims to set an example for other employers nationwide, reports the BBC.

Last month, a study showed that over 99% of Covid-19 deaths have been among the unvaccinated.

Nearly 70% of adults have received at least one jab, according to the latest data from the Centres for Disease Control. But vaccination rates are varied across the country. Southern and western regions, which are now experiencing Covid outbreaks, have much lower rates, reports the BBC.

In these circumstances, the US 100 dollar incentive seems to be effectively catalysing the vaccination efforts.

Last month, people in New Mexico who were fully vaccinated between 14 and 17 June got $100.

The amount of Johnson & Johnson shots administered in that period quadrupled. It requires just one shot - so it was the quickest way to receive the reward, reports the BBC.

According to the state's department of health, more than 20,000 people got either the Johnson & Johnson jab or their second dose of another vaccine between those dates.

UK's take-out discount and free taxi ride scheme

UK's Department of Health said in a statement Sunday that the country is using take-out food discounts and free taxi rides as incentives for young people to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

So far, companies teaming up with the UK government include Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims. Other incentives could include "vouchers or discount codes for people attending pop-up vaccine sites and booking through the NHS (National Health Service), social media competitions and promotional offers for restaurants," the department added, reports CNN.

Some of the incentives from companies such as Uber and Bolt have been used in the past. But the measures are resurfacing due to signs of youth vaccination uptake still catching up to older generations.

In England, home of one of the world's highest vaccination rates, Prime Minister Boris Johnson loosened nearly all Covid-19 restrictions on July 19, while at the same time announcing that full vaccination would be a condition of entry to nightclubs by the end of September, "when all over 18s will have had the chance to be double jabbed."

"Though we can see the enthusiasm of millions of young people to get their jabs, we need even more young adults to receive protection that is of immense benefit to your family and friends -- and to yourselves. And so I would remind everybody that some of life's most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination," Johnson warned at the time.

People over the age of 80 were among the first in the country to receive their first shot, in December 2020. Since then, vaccination centres have gradually been working their way down to younger demographics.

People under 30 were granted access to their first vaccine dose in June 2021. Around 67% of 18 to 29-year-olds in England have since had the first vaccination, according to the government statement, reports CNN.

A total of 84.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the UK, with 46.7 million people (88.4%) receiving a first dose and 37.9 million (71.8%) receiving both doses.

The government has also launched several pop-up vaccination centres across the country, to encourage walk-ins. It said over 600,000 people were vaccinated last weekend at such clinics, including London's Tate Modern Gallery and the Primark clothing store in Bristol, reports CNN.