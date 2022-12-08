'Too many positives!': As China rows back Covid curbs, virus fears spread

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:29 am

Related News

'Too many positives!': As China rows back Covid curbs, virus fears spread

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:29 am
People wearing face masks cross a street, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks cross a street, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

As many Chinese embraced new found freedoms on Thursday after the country dropped key parts of its tough zero-Covid regime, some cities warned residents to maintain vigilance against a virus that, until now, has been largely kept in check.

Three years into the pandemic, many in China had been itching for Beijing to start to align its rigid virus prevention measures with the rest of the world, which has largely opened up in an effort to live with the disease.

Those frustrations boiled over into widespread protests last month, the biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

Without saying it was a response to the protests, some cities and regions began relaxing Covid controls, in moves that heralded a nationwide loosening of the rules unveiled by the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

The NHC said infected people with mild symptoms can now quarantine at home and it dropped the need for testing and health status apps for a variety of activities including travelling around the country.

Domestic ticket sales for tourist and leisure spots have soared, according to state press, while some people took to social media to reveal they had tested positive for the virus - something that had previously carried heavy stigma in China.

Others expressed caution.

"I know Covid is not so 'horrifying' now, but it is still contagious and will hurt," said one post on the Weibo platform. "The fear brought to our heart cannot be easily dissipated."

China reported 21,439 new Covid-19 infections on Dec. 7, compared with 25,321 a day earlier.

"Too many positives!" said another Weibo user.

ILL-PREPARED

Top officials have been softening their tone on the dangers posed by the virus in recent weeks, bringing China closer to what other countries have been saying for more than a year as they dropped restrictions.

But, while announcing the implementation of the new measures late on Wednesday, some cities urged residents to remain vigilant.

"The general public should maintain a good awareness of personal protection, and be the first responsible person for their own health," Zhengzhou, the central city home to the world's largest iPhone factory, said in a message to residents.

It urged residents to wear masks, maintain social distancing, seek medical attention for fever and other Covid symptoms and, especially for the elderly, to get vaccinated.

Some analysts and medical experts say China is ill-prepared for a major surge in infections, partly due to low vaccination rates among vulnerable, older people and its fragile healthcare system.

"It (China) may have to pay for its procrastination on embracing a 'living with Covid' approach," Nomura analysts said in a note on Thursday.

Infection rates in China are only around 0.13%, "far from the level needed for herd immunity", Nomura said.

Feng Zijian, a former official in China's Center for Disease Control, told the China Youth Daily that up to 60% of China's population could be infected in the first large-scale wave before stabilising.

"Ultimately, around 80%-90% of people will be infected," he said.

China's current tally of 5,235 Covid-related deaths is a tiny fraction of its population of 1.4 billion, and extremely low by global standards. Some experts have warned that toll could rise above 1.5 million if the exit is too hasty.

World+Biz / China

COVID-19 / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

29m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

24m | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

34m | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

The all new Hyundai Creta hits Dhaka roads

39m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

9m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points