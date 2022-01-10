Omicron cases in Bangladesh rise to 30

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 01:36 pm

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Bangladesh has reported nine more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus after the new variant was first detected in December.

The total number of Omicron cases in the country stands at thirty as of Monday morning, according to the data released from Germany in the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an international database organisation for the virus. 

The country first reported the Omicron variant on 11 December after two Bangladesh women cricketers, who were infected by the variant, returned from Zimbabwe.

The two women cricketers – 21 and 30 years old - have recovered and returned home after testing negative for the virus, according to a source close to the IEDCR. 

The third and fourth cases were reported in the last two days, 27-28 December.

The cases rose to 20 after ten new cases were recorded later on 6 January. 

