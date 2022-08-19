N Korea's Kim praises military medics for frontline Covid fight in capital

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:54 am

Related News

N Korea's Kim praises military medics for frontline Covid fight in capital

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:54 am
N Korea&#039;s Kim praises military medics for frontline Covid fight in capital

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a ceremony to thank and praise military medics for spearheading the country's fight against the coronavirus in the capital Pyongyang, state media said on Friday.

Thousands of medics of the Korean People's Army, who had been dispatched to the "emergency anti-epidemic front", were discharged after Kim declared victory over Covid-19 and eased restrictions last week.

Kim held the event at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Thursday to celebrate the medics' "heroic feats" on the frontline of the Covid battle in the country's most populated city.

"Noting that the army medics took the greatest trouble to defuse the anti-epidemic crisis in the capital city, he gave warm thanks ... to them who displayed the indefatigable spirit and the invincible combat strength of our army," the official KCNA news agency said. "He specially called and congratulated medics who performed distinguished feats in the capital's anti-epidemic struggle."

KCNA said this week that the medics had returned to their units on Sunday without a sending-off ceremony, but Kim said he had felt "empty and sorry" that he had not done enough to publicly recognise their sacrifice, the report said.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught Covid, apparently lacking the tools to conduct widespread testing.

Infectious disease experts have cast doubts on North Korea's claims of progress, and the World Health Organization said the Covid situation there could be getting worse, not better, citing an absence of independent data. 

World+Biz

north korea / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

17m | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

23h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How economic journalism touches lives

How economic journalism touches lives

2h | Videos
City dwellers fed up with unbearable heat

City dwellers fed up with unbearable heat

2h | Videos
Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

14h | Videos
Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings