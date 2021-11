Japan's newly-elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron Covid variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules.

"We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th," Kishida told reporters, in a decision that reverses a measure to allow some business travellers and students into Japan.