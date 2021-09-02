India's Covid-19 tally rises by 47,092, 12% higher than yesterday; daily death toll above 500

A man in a protective suit prepares to meet people who took part in a Muslim congregation hit by the coronavirus, on March 31, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Photo: Hindustan Times

India's Covid-19 tally maintained an upward trajectory for the second consecutive day on Thursday as it reported 47,092 cases in the last 24 hours, the data updated on the Union health ministry's website at 8am showed. The number was 12 per cent higher than Wednesday when it logged 41,965 cases, as per the health ministry data.

The death toll also saw a rise and reached 439,529 with 509 people succumbing to the disease in the same period. On Wednesday, there were 460 deaths due to the viral disease.

Out of fresh 47,092, Kerala reported for more than half of the cases with 32,803 fresh cases being logged in a single day. Kerala is leading the Covid-19 surge in India for the last few weeks now amid threat of the third wave.

As many as 35,181 patients recovered across the country from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 32,028,825.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination coverage crossed the 660 Crore landmark on Wednesday as the cumulative figure reached 663,037,334. With the administration of 8,109,244 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in the daily release.