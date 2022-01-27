Hong Kong to cut quarantine for arrivals to 14 days from next month

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 06:09 pm

Related News

Hong Kong to cut quarantine for arrivals to 14 days from next month

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 06:09 pm
A general view of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), HSBC headquarters and Bank of China in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A general view of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), HSBC headquarters and Bank of China in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Summary

  • Shorter quarantine period to take effect on 5 February
  • Social distancing measures to be extended until 17 February 
  • Schools to halt face-to-face lessons until 21 February

Hong Kong will cut quarantine for arriving travellers to 14 days from 21 starting 5 February, leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday, a move that follows intense lobbying from finance executives and diplomats who said the measure was hurting competitiveness.

Tough coronavirus rules have made Hong Kong one of the world's most isolated cities, with flights down as much as 90%.

Residents returning from more than 160 countries have been required to quarantine for 21 days in designated hotels will now have to spend 14 days in a hotel, followed by seven days of self-monitoring, with further details to be announced. She did not say which countries would be covered by the new rules.

"It is not because of pressure from anybody. It's just because of science...that Omicron has a relatively short incubation period," she told a news briefing, adding that the measure was still unlikely to satisfy the business community.

On Wednesday, the territory's European Chamber of Commerce said in an internal report that weeks of quarantine requirements were affecting desirability and risked an exodus as companies moved staff to Singapore and the South Korean capital Seoul.

The easing comes as the government tightens rules in the Chinese territory to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, locking down thousands in a congested housing complex and government facilities.

Schools, playgrounds, gyms and most venues are shut, while tens of thousands of people must do daily coronavirus tests.

Lam said citywide restrictions would be extended until 17 February, from a previous date of 4 February. Schools will not resume face-to-face classes until 21 February.

This week the government announced that some civil servants could work from home, with some bank staff receiving similar instructions.

Thursday's 164 new infections were a record since the pandemic started in 2020. It was a fifth consecutive day of cases in the triple digits after an outbreak linked to the Kwai Chung housing estate.

Lam said the city needs to raise its vaccination rate to around 90% from 70% currently before authorities can consider adapting current policies.

"I cannot stand seeing a lot of people dying in my hospitals so we will try our best to raise our vaccination rate."

World+Biz

hong kong / Hong Kong Covid rules / Hong Kong Quarantine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

10h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

11h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka