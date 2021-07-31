Hard-won gains at risk as Delta variant spreads- WHO

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 10:09 am

The Delta variant has been detected in 132 countries

The Delta variant has been detected in 132 countries

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 10:09 am
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo/BSS
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo/BSS

The world is at risk of losing hard-won gains in fighting Covid-19 as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads, but WHO-approved vaccines remain effective, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

Covid-19 infections have increased by 80% over the past four weeks in most regions of the world, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Deaths in Africa - where only 1.5% of the population is vaccinated - rose by 80% over the same period.

"Hard-won gains are in jeopardy or being lost, and health systems in many countries are being overwhelmed," Tedros told a news conference.

The Delta variant has been detected in 132 countries, becoming the dominant global strain, according to the WHO.

