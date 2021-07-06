Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 01:58 pm

Related News

Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries

The quarantine period can be shortened to five days if they test negative for Covid-19

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 01:58 pm
Passengers walk through a terminal at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, April 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Passengers walk through a terminal at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, April 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Germany's public health institute said on Monday the United Kingdom, India, Nepal, Portugal and Russia were no longer "areas of variant concern", reducing travel restrictions for people arriving from those countries.

All five countries had been downgraded to "high incidence areas", the Robert Koch Institute said, meaning their citizens can now travel to Germany and quarantine on arrival for 10 days.

The quarantine period can be shortened to five days if they test negative for Covid-19, and people who are fully vaccinated can avoid quarantine altogether.

Prior to the change in classification, travelers from the four countries were banned from entering Germany unless they were residents, in which case they had to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

The decisions, effective from Wednesday, come after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Britons who have had two Covid-19 vaccinations would soon be able to travel to Germany without going into quarantine on arrival.

Earlier on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans to end social and economic Covid-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant.

World+Biz / Europe

Germany / UK / travel restrictions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

8m | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

20h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time