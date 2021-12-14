Germany plans to ease testing for those with Covid-19 booster

The proposal, to be discussed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and ministers from Germany's 16 federal states on Tuesday, is aimed at encouraging people to get a booster shot and relieving testing capacity

People arrive to receive a vaccine against Covid-19 at a centre at in Dresden, Germany, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo
People arrive to receive a vaccine against Covid-19 at a centre at in Dresden, Germany, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

Germany's new health minister wants to exempt people who have had a booster vaccination from having to take a coronavirus test before entering some leisure facilities, according to a document drafted by his ministry.

The proposal, to be discussed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and ministers from Germany's 16 federal states on Tuesday, is aimed at encouraging people to get a booster shot and relieving testing capacity.

However, a negative test result would still be required to enter hospitals and care homes to help protect more vulnerable people, according to the draft, reviewed by Reuters.

Some 69.9% of the population has had two vaccinations and 23.8% have received a booster.

Currently, people who have had two shots or recovered have to show a negative Covid-19 test to enter places with a high risk of infection, such as night clubs or discos.

"Scientific evidence suggests that a booster reduces both the risk of infection and the risk of further transmission. In addition, the lifting of the obligation to take a test could relieve the heavily used test capacity," the draft, drawn up by the federal health ministry in consultation with regional ministries, said.

Like other European countries, Germany is struggling to curb a fourth wave of the coronavirus. Some 473 people were reported on Tuesday to have died with Covid-19.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases also reported 30,823 new cases but the 7-day incidence was down at 375.0 per 100,000 people from 389.2 on Monday.

The document also proposed that travellers who had been in a "virus variant area" 10 days before their arrival in Germany should take a PCR test prior to leaving and carry out a further PCR test upon arrival in Germany at the airport.

"The people arriving must immediately go into quarantine until the result is available," said the draft.

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

Illustration: TBS

On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

